ATLANTIC CITY — A 5-year-old girl was pinned underneath an SUV after being hit by the car while she was riding her bike on Sunday afternoon.

The girl was in the 200 block of north Montpelier Avenue, police said in a news release.

After being called to the scene at 5:44 p.m., officers arrived to find that bystanders pulled the girl out from beneath a GMC Yukon, driven by 36-year-old city resident Nivida Garciaromero, police said.

The child was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, for what police say were non-serious injuries.

Crash investigators determined the girl was riding her bike when Garciaromero lost control of the vehicle, colliding with four parked cars and the child.

She and her two passengers, and adult and two juveniles, were treated on scene for minor injuries.

Garciaromero was issued multiple traffic summonses.

Police are asking witnesses or anyone with footage of the collision to contact Officer Franco Sydnor at 609-347-5744.

Anonymous tips can also be sent to police by texting tip411 (847411), beginning messages with "ACPD."