Charges upgraded in fatal crash at Wildwood H2oi car rally

WILDWOOD — Additional charges have been filed against a Pittsburgh man who was found responsible in a fatal accident that killed two people over the weekend during an unsanctioned car rally.

Gerald White, 37, was charged with two counts of aggravated manslaughter (extreme indifference), two counts of aggravated manslaughter (eluding police), two counts of aggravated assault (serious bodily injury) and two counts of aggravated assault (fleeing from police), Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland said Thursday.

White previously had been charged with two counts of death by automobile, two counts of assault by auto, leaving the scene of an accident, eluding and violation of laws to protect public safety.

He remains in the Cape May County jail as the incident is still under investigation, Sutherland said in a news release.

On a chaotic Saturday night in Rio Grande during the unsanctioned H2oi car rally, White was involved in a crash that killed Lindsay Weakland, 18, of Carlisle, Pennsylvania, and Timothy Ogden, 34, of Clayton, Gloucester County, authorities say.

Police were called to a multiple-car accident with injuries to pedestrians at 9:36 p.m. Saturday at Burk and Atlantic avenues. White attempted to flee the scene but was quickly apprehended, police said.

White was driving a 2003 Infinity when he struck a 2014 Honda Civic and then two pedestrians, police said.

One of the pedestrians was Weakland, while Ogden was a passenger of the Honda. Weakland died at the scene, while Ogden was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center and later died of his injuries, authorities said.

Authorities connected the crash with the car rally, which local officials said took place without municipal approvals and despite concerns expressed by police and city government. Officials struggled to contain the pop-up car rally, with chaotic scenes unfolding throughout the area and people lining the sidewalks cheering impromptu drag races.

On Monday, Sutherland said he is weighing filing charges against the event organizers, and other local officials have called for state and national action to be taken to ensure an incident like this doesn't happen again.