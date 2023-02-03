LOWER TOWNSHIP — A Philadelphia woman faces charges after a false claim of an active shooter at Lower Cape May Regional High School on Jan. 23.

The woman is 29, according to a police report released Friday. Her name was not included, and no motive for the false report was given.

Cape May County dispatch received the call.

“Active shooter protocols were swiftly activated by the school, law enforcement officers, as well as additional first responders,” reads the statement from police. “Ultimately the report was determined to be false.”

The woman was charged with false public alarm.

In the recently released annual report for Lower Township police, a similar situation is recounted as one of the notable cases of 2022.

In that incident, a male caller alleged a female with a gun had shot 13 students. Police responded and found it was a false alarm. The response still meant evacuating the school and two searches of the property.

“In the end, the call was determined to be a hoax, however all who responded that day believed they were responding to a real event and showed no hesitation in the performance of their duties,” reads the report.

Departments throughout the area now train regularly for active shooters in schools. In 2021, the most recent year for which federal data is available, there were 61 shootings designated as active shooter incidents, defined as one or more people attempting to kill people in a populated area.

Federal data show a sharp increase in such incidents across the country, with an average of 30 incidents in 2017, 2018 and 2019, climbing to 40 in 2020 and 61 in 2021. In that year, 130 people were killed and 140 wounded in active-shooter incidents, according to the FBI data.