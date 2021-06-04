Charge added in Fairfield Township house party shooting

BRIDGETON — One of the three people charged in connection to last month's Fairfield Township house party mass shooting has received an additional charge, the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office said Friday.
Kevin Dawkins, 36, of Bridgeton, was charged Thursday with attempted murder, the Prosecutor's Office said in a news release. He is being held at Cumberland County jail. He has a detention motion pending that is scheduled for 1 p.m. Monday.
Dawkins previously was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, unlawful possession of a large-capacity magazine, certain persons not to have a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.
He was found hiding in the woods south of the Maplewood Gardens Apartments following the May 22 shooting that killed three people and injured 11. Kevin Elliot, 30, of Bridgeton, Asia Hester, 25, of Bridgeton, and Braylin Holmes, 19, of Millville, died as a result of the shooting.
Two other people have been charged in connection to the shooting.
Darrell Dawkins, 30, of Bridgeton, was charged with unlawful possession of a handgun. State Police have not said whether Darrell and Kevin Dawkins are related. Both were scheduled to appear in court this week, but their hearings were delayed.
Larry McCrae, 39, of Bridgeton, was charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a handgun after authorities recovered two guns linked to the shooting.
