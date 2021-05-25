 Skip to main content
Catch-a-predator groups point police to 4 in Atlantic County
Catch-a-predator groups point police to 4 in Atlantic County

Sting operations by three groups that attempt to catch child predators have led to the arrests of four men in Atlantic County.

At 9:12 p.m. Thursday, Pleasantville police were contacted by one of the organizations and told that 62-year-old Robert Heinz coordinated a meeting with a decoy posing as a 14-year-old boy, Lt. Stacy Schlachter said in a news release. Heinz was arrested and charged with child luring and taken to the Atlantic County jail.

Three days after Heinz’s arrest, a group calling itself the Colorado Ped Patrol livestreamed another bust from its YouTube channel. Titled “Live Catch,” it shows Atlantic City police waiting outside a motel room. The person holding the camera says he wants to give viewers an update and pans the camera over to a phone he’s holding.

On the phone screen is a photo of a man, and the person with the camera says the man won’t come out of the room. About 14 minutes into the 20-minute video, the man opens the door and, and after talking with several officers for a few minutes, is escorted to a squad car.

Police have not confirmed the identify of the man in the video but did say they arrested two men this weekend for attempting to lure a minor, crediting assistance from “concerned citizens” who pose as children on social media. They then confront the individual and notify local law enforcement.

On Saturday, officers responded to the 2400 block of Formica Way for a report that Robert Catalano, 58, of Atlantic City, had attempted to lure a child to engage in sexual contact, Lt. Fair Kevin Fair said in a news release.

The concerned citizens provided officers with screen shots and detailed information of communication between Catalano and an individual purporting to be a 14-year-old boy, Fair said.

Catalano is president of the nonprofit Recovery Force of Atlantic County. He was arrested and charged with luring/enticing a child by various means, Fair said. Catalano was sent to the county jail.

The Press reached out to Recovery Force of Atlantic County for comment on Tuesday.

On Sunday, the concerned citizens notified officers that Mark Bloodgood, 58, of Chester Springs, Pennsylvania, had engaged in messages with someone purporting to be a 15-year-old boy to participate in sexual activity, Fair said, again providing screenshots and detailed information to detectives.

Bloodgood was arrested and charged with luring/enticing a child by various means, Fair said. He was sent to the county jail.

The last arrest involved a Sewell, Gloucester County, man in Brigantine.

Michael Sharp, 55, was arrested after engaging in conversations with three decoys he believed to be 14- and 15-year-olds. In another video posted to Colorado Ped Patrol’s YouTube channel Sunday, the group is seen approaching Sharp’s hotel room in Brigantine. Someone knocks on the door and identifies themselves as Nate, the name of the decoy. Sharp, dressed only in his underwear, opens the door and immediately closes it when he realizes it is a group of men holding cameras.

The group remains at the door until police arrive, at which point they send the group away. The person with the camera turns it on himself and tells viewers police informed him Sharp wouldn’t be arrested that night. He adds the officers made a report, and told someone passing by that police don’t always arrest on sight.

Sharp was later arrested and charged with attempting to lure a child via electronic means with the purpose to commit a criminal offense against the child, police said Monday. He was sent to the county jail.

