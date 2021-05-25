Catch-a-predator groups point police to 4 in Atlantic County

North Wildwood man charged with attempted human trafficking of child A North Wildwood man was arrested Monday for attempting to meet an underage girl for sex, th…

On Saturday, officers responded to the 2400 block of Formica Way for a report that Robert Catalano, 58, of Atlantic City, had attempted to lure a child to engage in sexual contact, Lt. Fair Kevin Fair said in a news release.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The concerned citizens provided officers with screen shots and detailed information of communication between Catalano and an individual purporting to be a 14-year-old boy, Fair said.

Catalano is president of the nonprofit Recovery Force of Atlantic County. He was arrested and charged with luring/enticing a child by various means, Fair said. Catalano was sent to the county jail.

The Press reached out to Recovery Force of Atlantic County for comment on Tuesday.

On Sunday, the concerned citizens notified officers that Mark Bloodgood, 58, of Chester Springs, Pennsylvania, had engaged in messages with someone purporting to be a 15-year-old boy to participate in sexual activity, Fair said, again providing screenshots and detailed information to detectives.

Bloodgood was arrested and charged with luring/enticing a child by various means, Fair said. He was sent to the county jail.

The last arrest involved a Sewell, Gloucester County, man in Brigantine.