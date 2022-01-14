 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cars damaged in Bridgeton shooting
Cars damaged in Bridgeton shooting

Bridgeton police
Press archives

BRIDGETON — City police are asking for the public's help in their investigation into a shooting that damaged two cars.

Officers found six shell casings - five .40 cal. and one 9mm - in the roadway outside of a home in the 200 block of South Avenue.

No injuries were reported, police said.

Witnesses say the shots came from a dark-colored sedan while it drove past the home, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives, at 856-451-0033. Anonymous tips can be shared with the Bridgeton Police Department by visiting bpd.tips.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

