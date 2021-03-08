Carjacking at Caesars parking garage under investigation

ATLANTIC CITY — Police are investigating a carjacking Friday at the self-parking garage at Caesars Atlantic City.
According to Atlantic City Police Lt. Kevin Fair, officers responded at 4:54 p.m. for a man who was assaulted and his car was stolen.
The man was treated on scene by medical personnel.
More information on the description of his vehicle was not immediately available.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department at 609-347-5766.
Information can be text to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD. All texts are anonymous.
Contact Claire Lowe: 609-272-7251
Twitter @clairelowe
Claire Lowe
Staff Writer
I began covering South Jersey in 2008 after graduating from Rowan University with a degree in journalism. I joined The Press in 2015. In 2013, I was awarded a NJPA award for feature writing as a reporter for The Current of Hamilton Township.
