Carjacking at Caesars casino parking garage under investigation
Carjacking at Caesars casino parking garage under investigation

Carousel Atlantic City icon1.jpg

ATLANTIC CITY — Police are investigating a carjacking Friday in the self-parking garage at Caesars Atlantic City.

Officers responded at 4:54 p.m. for a report of a man who was assaulted and his car stolen, Lt. Kevin Fair said in a news release.

The man was treated on scene by medical personnel, Fair said.

More information on the description of his vehicle was not immediately available.

Anyone with information can call police at 609-347-5766 or text tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD. All texts are anonymous.

— Claire Lowe

Staff Writer

I began covering South Jersey in 2008 after graduating from Rowan University with a degree in journalism. I joined The Press in 2015. In 2013, I was awarded a NJPA award for feature writing as a reporter for The Current of Hamilton Township.

