Car stop leads to arrest of two Atlantic City resident on drug charges

ATLANTIC CITY — Two city residents were arrested on drug charges after a car stop at the intersection of Arkansas and Atlantic avenues early Tuesday morning.

Officer Jesse Oliver-Logan, his K9 partner Gee, and Officer Erica Britko, conducted a motor vehicle stop at the intersection on a vehicle with expired registration and tinted windows at approximately 12:41 a.m.

An investigation led to a search of the vehicle and the discovery of a large quantity of narcotics, police said.

Officers arrested the driver, Manny Napoles, who was found to be in possession of 134 grams of heroin, 85 grams of suspected fentanyl, 4 grams of cocaine, and various pills, police said. Napoles was also in possession of $3,286 believed to be proceeds from narcotics sales, according to police. The passenger, Steven Nguyen, was arrested for possession of 2 grams of heroin and possession of hypodermic needles, police said.

Nguyen was also found to have several active warrants for his arrest.