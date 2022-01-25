 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Car stop leads to arrest of two Atlantic City resident on drug charges
Atlantic City Police Department

ATLANTIC CITY — Two city residents were arrested on drug charges after a car stop at the intersection of Arkansas and Atlantic avenues early Tuesday morning. 

Officer Jesse Oliver-Logan, his K9 partner Gee, and Officer Erica Britko, conducted a motor vehicle stop at the intersection on a vehicle with expired registration and tinted windows at approximately 12:41 a.m. 

An investigation led to a search of the vehicle and the discovery of a large quantity of narcotics, police said.

Officers arrested the driver, Manny Napoles, who was found to be in possession of 134 grams of heroin, 85 grams of suspected fentanyl, 4 grams of cocaine, and various pills, police said. Napoles was also in possession of $3,286 believed to be proceeds from narcotics sales, according to police. The passenger, Steven Nguyen, was arrested for possession of 2 grams of heroin and possession of hypodermic needles, police said.

Nguyen was also found to have several active warrants for his arrest.

Napoles, 36, was charged with four counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance and three counts of possession with intent to distribute CDS as well as several traffic summonses/citations. Nguyen, 32, was charged with possession of a control dangerous substance and possession of CDS paraphernalia.

Napoles and Nguyen were remanded to the Atlantic County Justice Facility. Charges are mere accusations, and the accused are considered innocent until proven guilty.

Anyone with information about the distribution of narcotics is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department Special Investigations Section at 609-347-5858 or text anonymously to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD.

Contact Nicholas Huba: 

609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba 

