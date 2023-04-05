BRIDGETON — Police were within legal grounds to seize a vehicle, without a warrant, wanted for its possible connection to a fatal drive-by shooting in Cumberland County almost three years ago, a state appellate court panel ruled Wednesday.

In their decision, three judges sided with a state appeal of a Criminal Division judge's order granting suppression of evidence filed by Marese Washington Jr., who was indicted in the death of Kesean Bey, 28, of Millville.

In its motion, the defense said a 2019 white Kia Optima should not have been impounded and searched for evidence without a warrant.

After a judge agreed to the prosecution's arguments, the state appealed, professing prosecutors were within their legal rights to take the vehicle in for evidence because of a "plain-view exception."

In siding with the state, the appellate judges agreed the Criminal Division order did not constitute proper allowances protecting law enforcement in their investigations.

"Because we conclude the motion judge erroneously granted defendant's motion by reintroducing the inadvertence prong of the plain-view exception to the warrant requirement, we reverse the court's order and remand for further proceedings," the appellate court's opinion states.

Washington, 30, of Vineland, is in the Cumberland County jail, records show.

He was arrested about a month after Bey was shot in the head while driving his BMW on Route 55 in Millville on July 24, 2020. The vehicle crashed shortly after midnight, sustaining heavy damage to its front end while multiple bullets pierced the driver side.

Bey was hospitalized in critical condition, but he died from his injuries last February 2022 of his head injury, the appellate court opinion states.

Video recorded by a surveillance camera at a North Second Street Wawa showed the BMW being followed by the white Optima, leading to Washington's arrest in August 2020.

Both the bullet measurements and Kia in Bey's killing were tied to a separate shooting Millville police were investigating, the appellate court opinion states. Those findings led police to a Facebook user identified in Wednesday's ruling as Ameena Jones, and police found the car at Jones' apartment, agreeing to take the vehicle in as evidence.

Jones then exited her apartment once a tow truck arrived, objecting to the car's seizure and telling authorities, "You can't just take somebody's car without a warrant."

After securing the warrant, used bullet rounds identical to those found at the shooting scene were discovered inside the car, Wednesday's opinion states.

Washington was indicted in 2021 on charges of conspiracy, attempted murder and aggravated assault, but after Bey died, prosecutors upgraded the offenses.

Despite detectives' findings, the defense asserted that evidence shouldn't have been gathered because the plan-view rule didn't apply in the case.

"Defendant moved to suppress the warrantless seizure of the Kia and the evidence seized during the ensuing search," Wednesday's opinion states. "Following the testimony summarized above, defendant argued 'police knew all there was to know before they went to [Jones's apartment complex].'"