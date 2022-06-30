Car owner thrown from vehicle's roof during police chase, suspect arrested

LOWER TOWNSHIP — An Essex County man is charged with carjacking after leading police on a 90 mph chase while the car's owner was hanging off the roof, police said.

Woodrow Gibson, 19, of East Orange, was spotted by police officers leaving the North Cape May Wawa about 10:45 p.m. June 20 driving a Ford Edge, with the vehicle's owner on top of the car.

A second vehicle also left the parking lot quickly, in an attempt to run down the Ford, police said.

Police pursued the vehicles, which were traveling at high speeds. Both were found at Bayshore and Fishing Creek roads, where the second vehicle tried blocking the first, all while the owner was still on the roof, police said.

The Ford rammed the other vehicle, clearing space to continue fleeing while police chased it.

Police did not say what prompted the second vehicle to chase the Ford.

The owner was eventually thrown off the vehicle's roof at Bayshore and Fulling Mill roads. Officers stopped their pursuit to tend to the owner. He said he was attempting to stop the theft, police said.

The car eventually was recovered in Camden and returned, police said.

Gibson was charged with carjacking, robbery, aggravated assault, eluding, aggravated assault while eluding police, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, theft of means of conveyance, theft of movable property and assault by auto.

He was arrested on unrelated charges in Bensalem Township, Pennsylvania, and is currently in the Bucks County jail. He will be extradited to New Jersey, police said.

