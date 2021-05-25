Car damaged in apparent Bridgeton shooting

BRIDGETON — Police are investigating an apparent shooting that left a car windshield damaged.
At 8:20 a.m. Monday, officers responded to the unit block of Birch Street in the Maple Gardens Apartments for a report of a bullet hole discovered in a car windshield, police said. The victim hear multiple gunshots roughly seven hours earlier. When checking the area, officers recovered three spent casings outside one of the apartments.
The police listed charges of possession of high capacity magazines and possession of hollow point ammunition. A suspect has not been identified.
