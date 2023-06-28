CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Detectives arrested a local man accused of storing child pornography on a cloud-based service.
Authorities in early April raided the home of Christoper P. Miner, 22, of Middle Township, taking external hard drives and a laptop as evidence, the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office said on Wednesday.
Miner is charged with both possession and distribution of child pornography, the Prosecutor's Office said in a news release.
County detectives were led to Miner through evidence from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children of the explicit content being downloaded and uploaded, authorities said.
Multiple law enforcement agencies converged on the home on April 5 and seized their evidence.
Miner turned himself over to authorities on June 20 and was brought to the Cape May County jail. He remained held at the facility on Wednesday, jail records show
