Cape resident arrested in DC protest says Capitol attack 'was stupid'

"This wasn't about going in and destroying the building," Guthrie Jr. said. "It had nothing to do with that. I have nothing to say about that other than they shouldn't have done that. That was wrong. That was stupid."

As a result of the chaos that continued into the evening, many Republican members of Congress changed their minds and voted to approve the electoral votes. Had things remained peaceful, Guthrie Jr. believes the results could've been drastically different.

"There was a constitutional process taking place, and the actions stopped it," he said. "Who knows what effect that had on the choices and the judgments that were made that day?

"Look at how many people were willing to object. (The riot) happened, and when (the congressmen) came in, they changed their minds. So it's pretty obvious there would have been a much different outcome."

Guthrie Jr. said he got back home to South Jersey about 1 a.m. Thursday. He's unsure what the unlawful entry charge will bring but hopes he will be treated differently from those who entered the Capitol.

"I know that my unlawful entry is different," he said. "I didn't breach the building or anything like that. I'm kind of in the dark with it. They can't lump me in with those people."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

