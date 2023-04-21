CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Authorities are on alert for an unsanctioned "pop-up" party being planned for an undisclosed beach in the Wildwoods, the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office said Friday.

The event's organizers have been promoting it on social media, the Prosecutor's Office said in a news release.

Authorities fear the event could mirror an unsanctioned car rally in Wildwood last September that led to two deaths, multiple injuries and property damage.

The Prosecutor's Office did not say if there was a specific time and date for the event.

The Wildwoods communities have also contacted the organizers in an attempt to stave off a possible uncontrollable crowd from developing, the Prosecutor's Office said.

Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland said Friday his office is preparing to intervene if needed.

“As county prosecutor, I am putting the organizers and attendees of any such unsanctioned and promoted event on notice that the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office, and all our local law enforcement agencies will prosecute any such offenders to the fullest extent possible under the law," Sutherland said.

Last fall's unsanctioned H2oi car rally left first responders' resources stretched thin, and many local businesses suffered lost revenue as a result, the Prosecutor's Office said.

"If it does begin to take place, law enforcement will utilize all the appropriate resources and take the proper legal steps necessary to shut down the event, the Prosecutor's Office said.

Large, unauthorized events pose a risk to public safety, specifically to the participants, the Prosecutor's Office said.

These types of events typically don't allow law enforcement enough time to allocate the appropriate resources, creating a potentially unsafe environment should laws be broken or injuries arise, the Prosecutor's Office said.

Anyone with information about the proposed party or similar events being planned in Cape May County can call the Prosecutor's Office at 609-465-1135. Tips can also be submitted through cmcpros.net/tip or cmcsheriff.net.