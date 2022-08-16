 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cape May police seek wire thief

CAPE MAY — Police are looking for a man who allegedly stole 100 feet of copper wire from an Atlantic City Electric construction site Aug. 7.

Police on Tuesday released photos taken from surveillance footage. They said the man appears to be white and was wearing sandals, a wool hat, a mask and a long-sleeve T-shirt with wording on the back.

The man used bolt cutters to open a chain link fence. He then grabbed the wire and fled in a light-colored sedan believed to possibly be a Honda Civic, police said.

Anyone with information can call police at 609-884-9500.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

