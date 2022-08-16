Cape May police seek wire thief

CAPE MAY — Police are looking for a man who allegedly stole 100 feet of copper wire from an Atlantic City Electric construction site Aug. 7.
Police on Tuesday released photos taken from surveillance footage. They said the man appears to be white and was wearing sandals, a wool hat, a mask and a long-sleeve T-shirt with wording on the back.
The man used bolt cutters to open a chain link fence. He then grabbed the wire and fled in a light-colored sedan believed to possibly be a Honda Civic, police said.
Anyone with information can call police at 609-884-9500.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.