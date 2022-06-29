 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cape May police seek shoplifters

Great White Shark.png

A man and woman entered the Great White Shark in Cape May's Washington Street Mall and stole several items, police said Wednesday.

 Cape May Police Department, provided

CAPE MAY — Police are seeking a man and woman who reportedly stole from a store at the Washington Street Mall on Saturday.

The man can be seen on camera at the Great White Shark removing clothes from hangers and placing them inside a woman's bag, police said Wednesday in a news release.

The man was wearing a sleeveless Cape May shirt and sunglasses, and the woman was wearing a pink Penn State T-shirt.

The man has a large tattoo on his right shoulder.

Anyone with information can call police at 609-884-9507.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

