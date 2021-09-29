Cape May police say naked man harassed women on beach

CAPE MAY — A Pennsylvania man was arrested Monday after he was found naked on the beach, police said Wednesday.
Police responded to a call at 4:07 p.m. for a report of a naked man approaching women on the Baltimore Avenue beach.
The victims told police the suspect approached several women before leaving the area, police said. The victims followed the suspect off the beach before meeting with officers.
Police identified the man as David B. Bausback, 58, of Warrington, and charged him with lewdness, a disorderly person's offense.
— Molly Shelly
Molly Shelly
