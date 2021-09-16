Cape May police arrest 4 in robbery of Galloway man

CAPE MAY — Four Pennsylvania men were arrested this week in the robbery of a Galloway Township man, police said Thursday.
At 12:08 a.m. Sept. 4, in the area of Perry Street, the victim and four suspects engaged in an argument after one of the suspects removed the victim's hat, Chief Dekon Fashaw said in a news release. While the victim was attempting to get his hat back, one of the suspects struck the victim in the left side of his face, causing him to lose consciousness. As a result, the victim fell to the ground, striking the back of his head on the pavement. All four suspects then fled the scene.
The victim was transported to Cape Regional Medical Center and later airlifted to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Fashaw said.
Grant Peden, 22, of Downingtown, was charged with aggravated assault, conspiracy to commit robbery, endangering an injured victim and disorderly conduct.
WILDWOOD — A city man was arrested on drug and weapons charges last week after he was found …
Brian Dignen, 22, of Chester Springs, was charged with robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery and disorderly conduct.
David Reimold, 22, of Chester Springs, was charged with robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery and disorderly conduct.
William Castoldi, 24, of West Chester, was charged with robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery and disorderly conduct.
Peden was sent to the Cape May County jail, while Dignen, Reimold and Castoldi were released on summonses.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.