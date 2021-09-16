Cape May police arrest 4 in robbery of Galloway man

At 12:08 a.m. Sept. 4, in the area of Perry Street, the victim and four suspects engaged in an argument after one of the suspects removed the victim's hat, Chief Dekon Fashaw said in a news release. While the victim was attempting to get his hat back, one of the suspects struck the victim in the left side of his face, causing him to lose consciousness. As a result, the victim fell to the ground, striking the back of his head on the pavement. All four suspects then fled the scene.