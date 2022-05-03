Cape May Point man charged with attempted murder

CAPE MAY POINT — A Point man arrested last month is charged with attempted murder and other offenses following a fight with a woman, the Cape May Police Department announced Tuesday.

Police were called to a home in the 400 block of Oak Avenue in Cape May Point on April 11 after the altercation was reported. At the home, police arrested John Linnington, 30, police said.

It's unclear if the woman is related to Linnington or the nature of their relationship. Police Chief Dekon Fashaw described it as a domestic situation, saying he could release no further details.

Linnington is charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, aggravated assault by strangulation, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault on a domestic violence victim, criminal restraint, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon, police said.

He remains at the Cape May County jail without bail, according to the Cape May County Sheriff's Office's inmate portal.

Fashaw asks anyone with information relating to this case to contact the Cape May Police Department Detective Bureau, at 609-884-9500, the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office, at 609-465-1135, or report it anonymously through the Cape May County Sheriff’s Tip Line, at cmcsheriff.net, or through Cape May County Crime Stoppers, at 609-889-3597.

Contact Eric Conklin: 609-272-7261 econklin@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressConklin

