Cape May man, multiple juveniles arrested in airsoft gun drive-by shootings

Lower Township police announced Friday it made arrests involving an airsoft gun in two drive-by shootings that occurred last month.

The Cape May County Communications Center received a call at around 8:30 p.m. Sept. 22 that a juvenile female had been shot by an airsoft gun from a vehicle in the area of Bayshore Road and Greenwood Avenue while walking home.

Lower Township police observed the injuries to be consistent with an airsoft or BB gun. A search of the area for the vehicle turned up negative.

At around 8:20 p.m. Sept. 29, a similar call was made, this time by a woman. She said she had been shot by a BB style gun from a vehicle on Bayshore Road near the Villas Fire Department. She was treated at the scene for her injuries and provided a statement.

Detectives utilized surveillance footage to develop a suspect vehicle. A court-authorized search warrant was executed in Woodbine, where an automatic airsoft gun was recovered.

Police said it was determined that several juveniles and 18-year-old Elijah Jackson, of Cape May, were behind the assaults.