Cape May man, juveniles arrested in Lower Township airsoft gun drive-by shootings

LOWER TOWNSHIP — A Cape May man and an unknown number of juveniles have been arrested in two drive-by BB or airsoft gun attacks last month, police said Friday.

Cape May County dispatch received a call about 8:30 p.m. Sept. 22 that a girl had been shot by an airsoft gun from a vehicle while walking home near Bayshore Road and Greenwood Avenue.

Police found the injuries to be consistent with an airsoft or BB gun, police said in a news release. A search of the area for the vehicle turned up negative.

About 8:20 p.m. Sept. 29, a similar call was made, this time by a woman who said she had been shot by a BB-style gun from a vehicle on Bayshore Road near the Villas Volunteer Fire Department, police said. She was treated at the scene and provided a statement to police.

Detectives used surveillance footage to develop a suspect vehicle. A court-authorized search warrant was executed in Woodbine, where authorities recovered an automatic airsoft gun.

Police determined several juveniles and 18-year-old Elijah Jackson, of Cape May, were behind the assaults.