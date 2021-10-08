Cape May man, juveniles arrested in Lower Township airsoft gun drive-by shootings

LOWER TOWNSHIP — A Cape May man and an unknown number of juveniles have been arrested in two drive-by BB or airsoft gun attacks last month, police said Friday.
Cape May County dispatch received a call about 8:30 p.m. Sept. 22 that a girl had been shot by an airsoft gun from a vehicle while walking home near Bayshore Road and Greenwood Avenue.
Police found the injuries to be consistent with an airsoft or BB gun, police said in a news release. A search of the area for the vehicle turned up negative.
About 8:20 p.m. Sept. 29, a similar call was made, this time by a woman who said she had been shot by a BB-style gun from a vehicle on Bayshore Road near the Villas Volunteer Fire Department, police said. She was treated at the scene and provided a statement to police.
Detectives used surveillance footage to develop a suspect vehicle. A court-authorized search warrant was executed in Woodbine, where authorities recovered an automatic airsoft gun.
Police determined several juveniles and 18-year-old Elijah Jackson, of Cape May, were behind the assaults.
Jackson was charged with aggravated assault, conspiracy, unlawful possession of an imitation firearm, unlawful possession of a weapon and employing a juvenile in the commission of a crime. He was released on a summons pending court.
Charges for the juveniles or how many there were are forthcoming, police said.
