Cape May man caught driving stolen car in Wildwood Crest, police say

WILDWOOD CREST — A Cape May man was arrested during a traffic stop for driving a stolen vehicle Monday, city police said Thursday.
The unidentified vehicle was stopped in the area of St. Louis and Pacific avenues after the driver, 35-year-old John Papale, committed multiple moving violations, police said.
While stopped, officers learned that the car, whose make and model was not released, was valued at approximately $50,000 and was reported stolen out of Middle Township, police said.
Papale was placed under arrest and transported to city police headquarters. He was charged with receiving stolen property and multiple motor vehicle violations, police said.
Papale was taken to the Middle Township Police Department for a further investigation into the stolen vehicle, police, said.
The vehicle's owner was notified that it was found, police added.
The incident is another in a line of stolen vehicles being reported in New Jersey.
Last week, Acting Attorney General Matthew Platkin announced that car thefts increased year-to-year in the state by 31%. Several local police departments have issued public warnings in an attempt to stop the thefts from happening.
