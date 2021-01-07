 Skip to main content
Cape May man arrested in Capitol riot
Cape May man arrested in Capitol riot

After excusing violence, Trump acknowledges Biden transition

Trump supporters gather outside the Capitol on Wednesday in Washington. As Congress prepared to affirm President-elect Joe Biden's victory, thousands of people gathered to show their support for President Donald Trump and his claims of election fraud.

 Manuel Balce Ceneta / Associated Press

A Cape May County resident was charged with unlawful entry in Wednesday's riot at the Capitol in Washington, according to the United States Capitol Police.  

Leonard Guthrie was charged by the police department for his alleged role in the riot. 

Guthrie was one of 13 arrested, according to the department. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

Contact: 609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba​

