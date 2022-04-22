Cape May Court House man found to be in possession of child porn

A 21-year-old Cape May Court House man was arrested this week on child pornography charges, the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office said.
Authorities searched David He's home Monday. The search warrant was tied to an investigation by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which was tipped off about an unknown person possessing and sharing child pornography from a cloud account, the Prosecutor's Office said Friday in a news release.
Several computers and mobile devices were collected from the residence, and several child pornography images were found, the Prosecutor's Office said.
He was charged with possession and distribution of child pornography. He was taken to the Cape May County jail.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.