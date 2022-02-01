 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cape May Court House man faces drug charges after Wildwood traffic stop
Cape May Court House man faces drug charges after Wildwood traffic stop

WILDWOOD — A Cape May Court House man was arrested after police say he was caught with drugs during a traffic stop.

Police conducted the traffic stop Monday afternoon in the 3200 block of New Jersey Avenue as part of a drug investigation, police said Tuesday in a news release.

The vehicle's driver was identified as 52-year-old Reginald Pitts, police said.

Police dogs alerted officers to drugs inside the vehicle. Officers searched the vehicle and found distributable amounts of cocaine, as well methamphetamine, marijuana, amphetamine/dextroamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, police said.

Pitts was charged with possession of cocaine, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of school property, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute within 500 feet of certain public property, possession of heroin, possession of amphetamine/dextroamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He is being held at the Cape May County jail.

