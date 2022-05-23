Cape May Court House man arrested in Wildwood following flare gun shot

WILDWOOD — A Cape May Court House man was arrested here Saturday night following a flare being shot off.
A 911 caller reported shots being fired around 9:15 p.m. from a backyard in the 100 block of West Poplar Avenue. While en route to the scene, officers were notified that at least one round was shot into the air, police said.
Police said officers at the scene found Gary Nelson, 37, who allegedly tried evading them by scaling a fence but was apprehended. While trying to apprehend him from the fence, the officers found the flare gun in one of Nelson's hands and a stiletto-styled knife in the other, police said.
Nelson fought the officers attempting to control him, and the officers used physical force to restrain him. He was disarmed during the altercation and placed under arrest, police said.
Neither the officers nor Nelson was injured during the scuffle, police said.
Nelson is charged with possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, resisting, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, two counts of certain persons not to possess a weapon, and possession of a prohibited weapon, police said.
Judge Louis Belasco approved a warrant for the charges, and Nelson was taken to the Cape May County jail, in accordance with New Jersey bail reform guidelines, police said.
Nelson remains at the jail and is being held without bail, according to the Cape May County Sheriff's Department's inmate list.
