 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Cape May Court House man, 74, found with child porn, prosecutor says

  • 0

Here's how you can tell if your child is being bullied — or if they're the ones doing the bullying. The following are potential indicators from stopbullying.gov. Not all children being bullied show warning signs, and they can also point to other issues, like depression or substance abuse. Ma…

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — A local man was arrested Thursday after authorities searched his house and found child pornography, Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland said.

Henry Schenawolf, 74, of Secluded Hollow Road, was charged with possession and distribution of child pornography. He was sent to the county jail.

Authorities searched Schenawolf's home after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that an unknown subject possessed/shared videos of suspected child sexual abuse on a video upload and sharing application, Sutherland said Friday in a news release.

The Prosecutor’s Office, Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, Homeland Security Investigations and Middle Township police all participated in the investigation. Authorities seized multiple computers along with more than 1,000 items of suspected child sexual abuse materials, Sutherland said.

People are also reading…

Schenawolf faces a prison sentence of five to 10 years if convicted, Sutherland said.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News