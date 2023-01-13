Cape May Court House man, 74, found with child porn, prosecutor says

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — A local man was arrested Thursday after authorities searched his house and found child pornography, Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland said.
Henry Schenawolf, 74, of Secluded Hollow Road, was charged with possession and distribution of child pornography. He was sent to the county jail.
Authorities searched Schenawolf's home after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that an unknown subject possessed/shared videos of suspected child sexual abuse on a video upload and sharing application, Sutherland said Friday in a news release.
The Prosecutor’s Office, Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, Homeland Security Investigations and Middle Township police all participated in the investigation. Authorities seized multiple computers along with more than 1,000 items of suspected child sexual abuse materials, Sutherland said.
Schenawolf faces a prison sentence of five to 10 years if convicted, Sutherland said.
