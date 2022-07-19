Cape May Court House man, 63, faces child porn charges

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — A 63-year-old man faces charges of possession of child pornography after a search of a Mechanic Street property Friday.

Ronald Curll was charged with possession and distribution of child pornography. Curll allegedly had more than 1,000 images, authorities said in a news release.

Another man, Shawn Gaston, 20, faces separate charges related to possession and distribution of marijuana, according to police.

The investigation began with a tip to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, according to details released by acting Cape May County Prosecutor Saverio Carroccia and Middle Township police Chief Chris Leusner on Tuesday. The tip was that someone was distributing child pornography videos over the internet.

As part of the investigation, police searched a home on Mechanic Street on Friday. Joining the search were members of the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office, Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, State Police and Homeland Security Investigations.

Authorities seized multiple computers and mobile devices.

Curll was not home when the search took place. He was found Monday in the Rio Grande section of the township, police said.

After further investigation, Curll was charged with possession of more than 1,000 images of child pornography and distribution of child pornography. He was held in the county jail pending court, police said.

During the search, police allegedly found about 21 ounces of marijuana and about $4,000 in cash. That led to Gaston’s charges of possession of marijuana and possession with intent to distribute, police said.

Although those over 21 can now legally possess marijuana in New Jersey, that applies only to possession of 6 ounces or less, and does not apply to a 20-year-old. Only licensed dispensaries may sell marijuana, and technically, only marijuana purchased from licensed sites is legal to possess.

Gaston was released on a summons pending court.