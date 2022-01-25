Cape May County reports spike in overdose deaths

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Cape May County has been seeing an uptick in fatal overdoses since December, Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland said Tuesday.
Since Dec. 17, 10 fatal overdoses have been reported, a result of higher amounts of illegal drugs being exchanged in the county, Sutherland’s office said in a news release.
Most of the deaths have been attributed to heroin and forged prescription pills. None of the deaths is believed to not be connected.
Fentanyl, an opioid Sutherland’s office said is about 50 times stronger than heroin, is also surfacing. The drug is a leading cause of overdose deaths in the U.S.
The Cape May County Forensic Laboratory is being used to examine the substances recorded from the death investigations, an asset Sutherland’s office said helps identify illegal drugs faster and could identify criminal suspects sooner.
Sutherland on Monday assured the public that his office and other state and local law enforcement officials are working to address the spike in fatal overdoses and track the drugs’ suppliers. He also encouraged families to educate their children on illegal drugs and opioid use.
