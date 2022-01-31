Cape May County Prosecutor's Office investigator indicted for misconduct

TRENTON — A Cape May County Prosecutor's Office investigator is accused of abusing his power to investigate a minor car crash, according to an indictment from a state grand jury, Acting New Jersey Attorney General Andrew Bruck said.

Detective Sgt. Robert P. Harkins Jr., 49, is charged with official misconduct, tampering with public records or information, and falsifying or tampering with records.

The Wildwood Crest resident is currently suspended, Bruck said.

Investigators allege that Harkins illegally initiated and conducted an investigation into a minor motor vehicle crash involving a family that happened in a Middle Township store's parking lot. Harkins independently probed the incident between December 2019 and January 2020, Bruck said.

Harkins tried to investigate the crash and obtain a name for the driver involved, who allegedly left the scene without exchanging insurance credentials.