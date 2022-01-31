 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cape May County Prosecutor's Office investigator indicted for misconduct
0 Comments
top story breaking
CAPE MAY COUNTY

Cape May County Prosecutor's Office investigator indicted for misconduct

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Carousel New Jersey courts icon.jpg

TRENTON — A Cape May County Prosecutor's Office investigator is accused of abusing his power to investigate a minor car crash, according to an indictment from a state grand jury, Acting New Jersey Attorney General Andrew Bruck said.

Detective Sgt. Robert P. Harkins Jr., 49, is charged with official misconduct, tampering with public records or information, and falsifying or tampering with records.

The Wildwood Crest resident is currently suspended, Bruck said.

Investigators allege that Harkins illegally initiated and conducted an investigation into a minor motor vehicle crash involving a family that happened in a Middle Township store's parking lot. Harkins independently probed the incident between December 2019 and January 2020, Bruck said.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Harkins tried to investigate the crash and obtain a name for the driver involved, who allegedly left the scene without exchanging insurance credentials.

Investigators claim Harkins did not document his actions with the Prosecutor's Office and instead used an outdated “general investigation report” to prevent a review by his bosses, Bruck said. Harkins allegedly issued a subpoena to the store where the crash occurred, used his Prosecutor's Office affiliation to request information from state agencies in New Jersey and Pennsylvania, and ultimately provided his investigative findings to township police, Bruck said.

Middle Township police originally were investigating the crash and reported Harkins' actions to his employer, Bruck said.

Deputy Attorney General Brian Uzdavinis is prosecuting the case for the Office of Public Integrity and Accountability's Corruption Bureau, under the supervision of Bureau Chief Peter Lee and OPIA Deputy Director Anthony Picione, Bruck said.

The second-degree official misconduct charge carries a sentence of five to 10 years in state prison — with a mandatory five-year period of parole ineligibility — and a fine of up to $150,000. The third-degree charge of tampering with public records carries a sentence of three to five years in prison, with a mandatory two-year period of parole ineligibility, and a fine of up to $15,000. Fourth-degree charges carry a sentence of up to 18 months in prison and a fine of up to $10,000, Bruck said.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

UN talks Russia Ukraine tension, takes no action

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News