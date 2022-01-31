Cape May County Prosecutor's Office investigator indicted for misconduct

TRENTON — A Cape May County Prosecutor's Office investigator is accused of abusing his power to investigate a minor car crash, according to an indictment from a state grand jury, Acting New Jersey Attorney General Andrew Bruck said.
Detective Sgt. Robert P. Harkins Jr., 49, is charged with official misconduct, tampering with public records or information, and falsifying or tampering with records.
The Wildwood Crest resident is currently suspended, Bruck said.
Investigators allege that Harkins illegally initiated and conducted an investigation into a minor motor vehicle crash involving a family that happened in a Middle Township store's parking lot. Harkins independently probed the incident between December 2019 and January 2020, Bruck said.
Harkins tried to investigate the crash and obtain a name for the driver involved, who allegedly left the scene without exchanging insurance credentials.
Investigators claim Harkins did not document his actions with the Prosecutor's Office and instead used an outdated “general investigation report” to prevent a review by his bosses, Bruck said. Harkins allegedly issued a subpoena to the store where the crash occurred, used his Prosecutor's Office affiliation to request information from state agencies in New Jersey and Pennsylvania, and ultimately provided his investigative findings to township police, Bruck said.
Middle Township police originally were investigating the crash and reported Harkins' actions to his employer, Bruck said.
Deputy Attorney General Brian Uzdavinis is prosecuting the case for the Office of Public Integrity and Accountability's Corruption Bureau, under the supervision of Bureau Chief Peter Lee and OPIA Deputy Director Anthony Picione, Bruck said.
The second-degree official misconduct charge carries a sentence of five to 10 years in state prison — with a mandatory five-year period of parole ineligibility — and a fine of up to $150,000. The third-degree charge of tampering with public records carries a sentence of three to five years in prison, with a mandatory two-year period of parole ineligibility, and a fine of up to $15,000. Fourth-degree charges carry a sentence of up to 18 months in prison and a fine of up to $10,000, Bruck said.
