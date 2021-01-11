Cape May County prosecutor urges domestic violence victims to get help following Villas murder-suicide

The Cape May County Prosecutor's Office is reaching out to people who may be suffering from domestic violence in the wake of a murder-suicide last week in Lower Township.

Kristin Ryan, 39, and Rick Ryan, 45, of the Villas section of the township, were found dead Jan. 4 when police visited their home on Cardinal Avenue to perform a well-being check.

Detectives believe Rick Ryan shot his wife and then turned the gun on himself, the Prosecutor's Office said in a news release.​

Domestic violence includes behaviors that physically harm, arouse fear, prevent a partner from doing what they wish or force them to behave in ways they do not want. It includes the use of physical and sexual violence, threats and intimidation, emotional abuse and economic deprivation.

With COVID-19, existing problems in relationships can be amplified, the Prosecutor's Office said. If you are a victim of any of the above, or know someone who is, contact your local police department or the following organizations:

New Jersey Coalition for Battered Women, 609-584-8197, njcb.org

New Jersey Domestic Violence Hotline, 800-572-SAFE, 800-572-7233

Coalition Against Rape and Abuse, 609-522-6489, njcasa.org

ACENDA Integrated Health, 844-4-ACENDA, 844-422-2632, ext. 9500, acendahealth.org

Cape May County Superior Court Family Division Domestic Violence Unit, 609-402-0100, ext. 47710.

