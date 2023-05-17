A post office supervisor from Cape May County is accused of using postal funds for personal purchases at retailers around New Jersey, the U.S. Attorney's Office said Wednesday.

For six months between 2022 and 2023, Austin T. Mahan, 42, of Cape May Court House, misappropriated about $65,000 in money from the U.S. Postal Service to make purchases ranging from home decor to shaving cream to food, the U.S. Attorney's Office said in a news release.

Mahan faces a maximum of 10 years in prison and a potential fine of about $250,000, or a sum equal to the amount of money misappropriated.

Mahan is represented by Thomas Young, an assistant federal public defender.

A message left with the Federal Public Defender's Office was not immediately returned Wednesday.

Mahan appeared in federal court in Camden on Tuesday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Ann Marie Donio, who agreed to release him on a $50,000 unsecured bond.

Mahan is not allowed to possess a firearm or other weapons, according to a filing from a federal court. He also cannot use alcohol excessively and must alert the court to changes in his address or contact information, the document states.

Mahan worked as a supervisor at two South Jersey post offices, one in Sea Isle City and the other in Somers Point.

A federal investigation into the misappropriated funds began around February, when an employee at the Sea Isle branch reported to authorities "a large volume of suspected fraudulent transactions," including more than $20,000 worth of purchases at three stores, on Postal Service purchase cards belonging to Mahan, according to the criminal complaint.

An unidentified witness told investigators Mahan did not follow procedures for filing purchase requests, adding the transactions were suspicious because of their "associated vendors, dollar values and frequency," the criminal complaint states.

After obtaining financial records for both cards in February, investigators learned Mahan allegedly used them to make $65,000 in purchases, some of which were made while he was on vacation or not at work, the complaint states.

According to the complaint, Mahan was captured on store security footage at or around the time purchases were made.