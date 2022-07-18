Cape May County nursing home staffer accused of check fraud

LOWER TOWNSHIP — A Victoria Commons Nursing Home employee was arrested for falsifying checks, police said on Monday.
Numerous fraudulent checks were found at the home of David C. Beck, 26, of the township's North Cape May section, during the execution of a search warrant, police said.
Police were investigating the statements made in June by residents at the nursing home that reported check fraud, police said.
Beck is charged with theft by deception, forgery and credit card theft, police said.
