top story

Cape May County man charged with child pornography possession and distribution

Cape May County news

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — A 21-year-old Cape May County man faces child pornography charges as part of an investigation by the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office and other law enforcement agencies.

David He, of Cape May Court House, was arrested after a search warrant was executed at a residence Monday. The warrant was tied to an investigation by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which was tipped off about an unknown person possessing and sharing child pornography from a cloud account, the Prosecutor's Office said.

Several computers and mobile devices were collected from the residence. Additionally, several child pornography images were found, the Prosecutor's Office said.

He was charged with possession of child pornography and distribution of child pornography. He was taken to the Cape May County jail, the Prosecutor's Office said.

He is being held at the jail without bail, according to the Cape May County Sheriff's Office's inmate list.

The Prosecutor's Office said the investigation into He is part of the ongoing effort to identify anyone tied to the child pornography trade.

