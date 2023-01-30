Cape May County man caught with child pornography, authorities say

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — A Dennis Township man has been charged with possessing child pornography following an investigation into tips received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Raymond E. Parsons, 77, of the township's Ocean View community, was taken to Cape May County jail after a search warrant was executed on Friday, the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office said in a news release Monday.
Parsons is charged with third-degree child pornography possession. Third-degree crimes carry a three-to five-year state prison sentence, the Prosecutor's Office said.
The Center was following tips that pornographic videos involving children were being shared online. Those tips lead to the Prosecutor's Office, Homeland Security Investigations and State Police performing a search warrant on Friday at Parson's home, the Prosecutor's Office said.
Multiple computers were take from Parson's home, the Prosecutor's Office said.
