CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — A judge agreed to drop charges against a Millville man accused of sexually assaulting a woman found dead during a Memorial Day weekend visit to the Jersey Shore in 1990.

Superior Court Judge Bernard E. DeLury dismissed a criminal complaint filed against Jerry Rosado, 63, court spokesperson MaryAnn Spoto said on Wednesday. He was arrested about 30 years after Susan Negersmith, a tourist from New York State, was found dead near a dumpster behind a Wildwood restaurant. She had been strangled.

DeLury's order was signed about a month after the New Jersey Appellate Court ruled in favor of Rosado's motion for dismissal, which was made on the grounds that his sexual assault charge exceeded the statute of limitations governing crimes in 1990, when Negersmith's body was found.

Rosado was released from Cape May County jail on March 30, a day after the appellate judge panel published their opinion siding with the defense.

Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland said after the appellate ruling that his office would ask the state Supreme Court to hear the matter.

Rosado wasn't arrested until technological advances in criminal investigations identified him through DNA samples retrieved from Negersmith's body.

Prosecutors say Negersmith was severely intoxicated the night she died, with marijuana in her system and a blood alcohol level of 0.285%. Now, someone with a blood alcohol level exceeding 0.08% is considered too drunk to drive.

Her death had originally been ruled as accidental but was amended in 1996 to a homicide.

Rosado became a person of interest in the case when, in August 2018, an unknown DNA profile collected in the 1990s was tested at a different laboratory. State Police test results showed Rosado’s samples “had a high statistical probability of matching the DNA” found on Negersmith.

No one has been charged with her murder.