Cape May County detective charged with conducting unauthorized investigation
Cape May County detective charged with conducting unauthorized investigation

The Attorney General's Office has released a video from a police involved shooting in Buena Vista Township earlier this month.

Criminal charges were filed Thursday against a suspended detective in the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office for allegedly conducting an unauthorized investigation into a minor motor vehicle accident involving a relative, Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal said. 

According to Grewal, the Office of Public Integrity and Accountability charged Detective Sgt. Robert P. Harkins Jr., 48, of Wildwood Crest, with conspiracy to tamper with public records or information and tampering with public records or information.

In December 2019 and January 2020, Harkins personally initiated and conducted an unauthorized investigation into a minor motor vehicle accident involving a relative in the parking lot of a store in Middle Township, specifically to identify the driver of the other vehicle, who left the scene without exchanging information, Grewal said in a statement.

Harkins failed to record his official actions in the Prosecutor's Office's records management system, as required, and instead documented them with an outdated “general investigation report” to avoid review by his superiors, Grewal said.

Harkins also — without approval, permission or lawful authority — issued a subpoena to the store where the crash occurred, used his Prosecutor's Office affiliation to send official requests for information to state agencies in New Jersey and Pennsylvania, and provided his investigative findings, including a 10-page report, to Middle Township police, Grewal said.

The Middle Township Police Department, which was actually responsible for the official investigation of the accident, advised the Prosecutor's Office of the situation, Grewal said.

Following an internal review by its Professional Standards Unit, the Prosecutor's Office referred the matter to the Office of Public Integrity and Accountability, Grewal said.

Harkins' charges carry a sentence of three to five years in prison and a fine of up to $15,000.

