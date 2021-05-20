Cape May County detective charged with conducting unauthorized investigation

Criminal charges were filed Thursday against a suspended detective in the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office for allegedly conducting an unauthorized investigation into a minor motor vehicle accident involving a relative, Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal said.

According to Grewal, the Office of Public Integrity and Accountability charged Detective Sgt. Robert P. Harkins Jr., 48, of Wildwood Crest, with conspiracy to tamper with public records or information and tampering with public records or information.

In December 2019 and January 2020, Harkins personally initiated and conducted an unauthorized investigation into a minor motor vehicle accident involving a relative in the parking lot of a store in Middle Township, specifically to identify the driver of the other vehicle, who left the scene without exchanging information, Grewal said in a statement.

Harkins failed to record his official actions in the Prosecutor's Office's records management system, as required, and instead documented them with an outdated “general investigation report” to avoid review by his superiors, Grewal said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Atlantic City man charged for involvement in prison 'hit squad' An incarcerated Atlantic City man was handed additional charges for his role in a “hit squad…