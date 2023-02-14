An officer at the Cape May County jail is accused of having sex with a girl several times between this month and 2020.

Jonathan Perez, 33, of Woodbine, was arrested by State Police on Sunday and brought to the Atlantic County jail, the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office said Tuesday in a news release. Perez is a county Correctional Officer, but has been suspended since the charges were filed, according to officials with the Cape May County Sheriff’s Office.

Perez is charged with aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

His arrest follows a weekend investigation by State Police and the prosecutor's Special Victims Unit.

The alleged crimes were reported to State Police by the girl's mother Saturday. Subsequently, other agencies entered a joint investigation, arresting Perez the following day after he initially couldn't be located by police, the Prosecutor's Office said.

The girl's mother told troopers Perez sexually assaulted her daughter on various dates, starting during 2020's COVID-19 quarantine period and leading up to Feb. 3, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

The affidavit states the assaults involved both vaginal and oral intercourse, and that Perez supplied the girl alcohol. Perez also forced the girl to use sex toys and provided her with pornography while he performed sexual acts, the document states.

Perez was confronted about the allegations but insisted they were a lie, the affidavit states.

The alleged assaults remain under investigation, the Prosecutor's Office said.