CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — A corrections officer arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor will stay in jail, a judge ordered Tuesday.

Jonathan Perez, 33, of Woodbine, appeared before Cape May County Superior Court Judge Christine Smith on Tuesday. He is charged with aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

Perez was arrested after his alleged victim's mother told police the child was sexually assaulted by Perez, the minor's stepfather, on various occasions between 2020 and Feb. 3, 2023, in some cases giving the child alcohol and allowing her to watch pornography, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

The victim was identified in court Tuesday only as "D.T."

Perez also had sexual intercourse with the girl, including one instance, explained by the prosecution in court, in which the child was on a break for virtual school.

Cape May County corrections officer faces sexual assault charges An officer at the Cape May County jail is accused of having sex with a girl several times be…

He also used sex toys and tied the girl's wrists during the assaults, the prosecution said during the hearing.

The child told her mother about the assaults Feb. 8, the prosecution said.

After the mother reported the assaults to police, a sexual assault medical forensic examination was performed at Cape Regional Medical Center. Afterward, the child was interviewed by the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office, recounting the alleged assaults, the affidavit states.

Perez fled to New York before being arrested by State Police and brought to the Atlantic County jail, the prosecution said.

Perez is a corrections officer at the Cape May County jail but has been suspended since the charges were filed, the Prosecutor's Office has said.