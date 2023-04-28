CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — A grand jury has indicted a Cape May County jail officer accused of sexually assaulting a young girl multiple times between 2020 and 2023, the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office said Friday.

Jonathan Perez, 33, of Woodbine, has been in custody since February. He is charged with aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

He is being held at the Atlantic County jail.

The child Perez allegedly assaulted told her mother about the encounters, which took place from 2020 to Feb. 3, according to an affidavit of probable cause. In some instances, Perez, the document says, gave the girl alcohol and allowed her to watch pornography.

Her wrists were also tied during some encounters when Perez forced her to have sex with him, the affidavit states.

The Prosecutor's Office launched an investigation into the girl's claims after the child was given an exam for sexual assault at Cape Regional Medical Center.

Perez traveled to New York before being arrested by State Police.