Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Authorities arrested three people this week after a search of properties in Wildwood and Middle Township yielded methamphetamine, the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office said Friday.

James O’Conner, 33, of Wildwood, and Sean Reinek, 48, no hometown given, were charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine within 500 feet of a public place, conspiracy to possess methamphetamine with intent to distribute, two counts of receiving stolen property, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine within a school zone, possession of methamphetamine, money laundering and possession with intent to distribute drug paraphernalia.

Reinek also was found to be a fugitive from justice on charges of drug distribution and eluding police, the Prosecutor's Office said in a news release.

Get South Jersey news at your fingertips Your story lives in South Jersey. From reporting on all of your favorite teams to the news t…

Gina McCaffery, 34, of Middle Township, was charged with possession of methamphetamine.

On Tuesday, the Cape May County Regional SWAT Team, U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, Cape May County Sheriff’s Office, Middle Township Police Department and Wildwood Police Department searched O’Conner's vehicle and home in the 300 block of West Pine Avenue in Wildwood, as well as McCaffery's home on Lafayette Avenue in the Del Haven section of Middle Township.

As a result of the searches, authorities seized about 5 ounces of methamphetamine, two stolen motorcycles and $1,128 in cash, the Prosecutor's Office said.

O’Conner and Reinek were sent to the Cape May County jail. McCaffery was released on a summons pending court.