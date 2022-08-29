Camden man sentenced on animal cruelty charges

A 39-year-old Camden man was sentenced to three years in prison Friday after pleading guilty to animal cruelty charges in Atlantic County, authorities said Monday.

Gary Moore pleaded guilty to the crime in July.

In his guilty plea, Moore admitted intentionally killing his then girlfriend’s dog, a Yorkshire terrier puppy, when he was angry with his girlfriend, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said in a news release.

The case began as a joint investigation between the Atlantic City Police Department and the prosecutor's Animal Cruelty Prosecution Unit.

Moore was ordered to pay restitution to the Prosecutor’s Office for the fees incurred in conducting a necropsy on the puppy.

He also will be required to complete community service as part of his sentence.

Citizens are urged to report any instances of animal abuse or neglect to their local police department.