You have permission to edit this article.
Camden man found guilty of raping Claridge housekeeper

A Camden man was convicted Monday of sexually assaulting a Claridge hotel housekeeper in July 2020.

After a six-day trial, a jury found Kye Hardison, 35, guilty of sexual assault, burglary and aggravated sexual assault, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said in a news release.

On July 7, 2020, Atlantic City police responded to the hotel on Indiana Avenue for a report of a sexual assault. Officers were told a hotel employee was following Hardison to the Boardwalk, where he was arrested, police said at the time.

Detectives found Hardison unlawfully entered a 12th floor room at the hotel. The victim, a 61-year-old housekeeper, went into the room and saw Hardison inside, police said previously. The woman left, but Hardison, who was not a registered occupant of the room, followed shortly after.

The woman then went back into the room and Hardison pushed her inside and physically and sexually assaulted her, police said. He then left the room and the hotel before he was arrested.

Hardison faces 10 to 20 years in prison on the aggravated sexual assault charge. However, given the defendant’s criminal history and the particularly egregious nature of this sexual assault, the state will seek a life sentence, the Prosecutor's Office said. Additionally, Hardison would be subject to Megan’s Law and parole supervision for life were he to be released.

Sentencing is pending evaluation at the Adult Diagnostic and Treatment Center in Avenel, Middlesex County.

The case was investigated by the Atlantic City Police Department with the assistance of the Claridge’s security team and the prosecutor’s Special Victims Unit.

Kye Hardison

Hardison

 Erik Bergman, provided
