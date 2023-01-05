 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Camden man admits stealing ATV from Mullica property

A Camden man pleaded guilty Wednesday to stealing an ATV in Mullica Township, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said.

Julio Arroyo, 34, admitted taking the Honda ATV from a property in Mullica in May 2019.

Arroyo, who is in custody, is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 22. He is expected to receive a four-year prison sentence, the Prosecutor's Office said Thursday in a news release.

Mullica Township police investigated.

Julio Arroyo

Arroyo

 Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, provided
