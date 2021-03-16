Camden County police officer from Buena charged with aggravated assault

A Buena man who works for the Chesilhurst Police Department in Camden County has been charged with aggravated assault for firing a Taser at the operator of an all-terrain vehicle while arresting him last summer, Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal said Tuesday.

The civilian, a 23-year-old man, crashed the ATV and suffered significant injuries, Grewal said in a statement.

Officer Tyquan McIntosh, 28, of the Minotola section of Buena, was charged Monday with third-degree aggravated assault, Grewal said.

Authorities say McIntosh purposely, knowingly or recklessly caused significant bodily injury to the victim by using excessive force against him during an arrest — specifically by firing his department-issued Axon X2 Taser at the victim while he was operating a moving vehicle.

Shortly after 11 p.m. Aug. 12, McIntosh was on patrol when he saw the victim operating an unregistered ATV on public streets, Grewal said. McIntosh followed the victim in his patrol vehicle until the ATV stalled.

