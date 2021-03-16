Camden County police officer from Buena charged with aggravated assault

A Buena man who works for the Chesilhurst Police Department in Camden County has been charged with aggravated assault for firing a Taser at the operator of an all-terrain vehicle while arresting him last summer, Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal said Tuesday.
The civilian, a 23-year-old man, crashed the ATV and suffered significant injuries, Grewal said in a statement.
Officer Tyquan McIntosh, 28, of the Minotola section of Buena, was charged Monday with third-degree aggravated assault, Grewal said.
Authorities say McIntosh purposely, knowingly or recklessly caused significant bodily injury to the victim by using excessive force against him during an arrest — specifically by firing his department-issued Axon X2 Taser at the victim while he was operating a moving vehicle.
Shortly after 11 p.m. Aug. 12, McIntosh was on patrol when he saw the victim operating an unregistered ATV on public streets, Grewal said. McIntosh followed the victim in his patrol vehicle until the ATV stalled.
McIntosh then exited his vehicle and attempted to approach the victim, ordering him to get off the ATV, Grewal said. At that point, the victim managed to restart the ATV and began driving away. McIntosh allegedly then discharged the Taser, striking the victim in the back and causing him to flip and crash the ATV.
The victim was taken to Cooper University Hospital in Camden, where he was treated for a fractured vertebra, a fractured collar bone and a concussion, Grewal said.
The statewide conducted energy device policy in place at the time expressly prohibits an officer from discharging their device against the operator of a moving vehicle, including an ATV, unless use of deadly force against the vehicle operator would be authorized, Grewal said.
In December, Grewal issued a new policy on conducted energy devices and other less-lethal devices and ammunition as part of the first revised statewide use-of-force policy in two decades.
The policy continues that prohibition against firing a CED at the operator of a moving vehicle, Grewal said.
Third-degree charges carry a sentence of three to five years in prison and a criminal fine of up to $15,000.
