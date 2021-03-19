 Skip to main content
Camden County man wanted in Bridgeton killing
Camden County man wanted in Bridgeton killing

BRIDGETON — Authorities are looking for a Camden County man charged in a fatal shooting in the city last month, the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office said Friday.

At 3:43 p.m. Feb. 8, police were dispatched to South Avenue for reports of shots fired, Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said in a statement. Upon arrival, officers learned numerous shots had been fired, and one victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The deceased was identified as Shaheed Little, 31, of Sicklerville, Camden County, Webb-McRae said. Two others, one male and one female, were also shot but are recovering.

Tyzir Hall, 21, of Clementon, was charged Friday with murder, two counts of criminal attempted murder, two counts of aggravated assault, three counts of unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Hall is currently a fugitive, Webb-McRae said. The U.S. Marshals Service is assisting police and the Prosecutor’s Office with locating Hall.

Hall should be considered armed and extremely dangerous and should not be approached, Webb-McRae said.

Anyone with information about Hall can call police Detective Sgt. Kenneth Leyman at 609-381-1225 or Detective Sgt. Ryan Breslin of the Prosecutor’s Office at 856-207-2738.

Information also may be shared anonymously at ccpo.tips or bpd.tips.

Contact Vincent Jackson:

vjackson@pressofac.com

Twitter@ACPressJackson

