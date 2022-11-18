 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Camden County man sentenced for eluding Galloway police

A Camden County man will spend five years in prison for eluding a Galloway Township police officer. 

Charleston Carter, 33, of Clementon, was sentenced Thursday in Atlantic County Superior Court, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said Friday in a news release.

On Nov. 23, 2019, police spotted a red Chrysler van idle in a left turn lane. They approached the vehicle and found Carter and another occupant asleep, the Prosecutor's Office said.

After being woken up by police, Carter sped through an intersection, crossing four lanes and almost hitting an officer with his car, the Prosecutor's Office said.

Both Carter and his vehicle were located shortly thereafter, the car in the Deluxe Inn parking lot on the White Horse Pike and Carter by a K-9 unit after fleeing on foot, the Prosecutor's Office said.

Charleston Carter

Carter

 Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, provided

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

