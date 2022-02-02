 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Camden County man pleads guilty to prescription scam
Medical fraud pleas

The U.S. District Court house in Camden

 Press archives

A former employee of a Mount Holly medical practice pleaded guilty Wednesday to selling fraudulent prescriptions, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger said.

Jose Colon, 37, of Sicklerville, Camden County, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Christine P. O’Hearn to distribution of controlled substances.

Colon, who is not a medical provider, used the identities of doctors with whom he worked to make and sell fraudulent prescriptions for drugs including oxycodone, Adderall, Percocet and Xanax, Sellinger said in a news release. Colon sometimes met his customers in person with a prescription pad to sell the fraudulent prescriptions for cash. He also submitted fraudulent prescriptions electronically to pharmacies in exchange for electronic payments from his customers. Colon advised his customers on how to fill the fraudulent prescriptions, including instructing them to wait until the medical practice was closed so Colon would be able to answer any phone calls from the pharmacies questioning the validity of the fraudulent prescriptions.

He faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $1 million fine when he is sentenced June 7.

The FBI Newark Division, Atlantic City Resident Agency, FBI Newark Health Care Fraud Task Force, Galloway Township and Middle Township police and the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office participated in the investigation.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

