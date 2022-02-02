Camden County man pleads guilty to prescription scam

Colon, who is not a medical provider, used the identities of doctors with whom he worked to make and sell fraudulent prescriptions for drugs including oxycodone, Adderall, Percocet and Xanax, Sellinger said in a news release. Colon sometimes met his customers in person with a prescription pad to sell the fraudulent prescriptions for cash. He also submitted fraudulent prescriptions electronically to pharmacies in exchange for electronic payments from his customers. Colon advised his customers on how to fill the fraudulent prescriptions, including instructing them to wait until the medical practice was closed so Colon would be able to answer any phone calls from the pharmacies questioning the validity of the fraudulent prescriptions.