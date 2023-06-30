A Camden County man pleaded guilty to stabbing a 60-year-old Atlantic City man in the resort in 2021, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office announced Friday.

Darren Petti, 39, of Bellmawr, pleaded guilty to a second-degree aggravated assault charge. He will face a recommended sentence of three years in state prison where he must serve at least 85% before being eligible for parole. He is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 10.

At around 4:19 a.m. on July 19, 2021, Atlantic City police were dispatched to the area of Kentucky and Atlantic avenues in reference to a man being stabbed. A caller described the suspect as a white man wearing a black and white flannel shirt and black pants, and pushing a cart, police said. He had been seen walking along Atlantic Avenue toward Indiana Avenue.

Police arrived on the season and located Petti, who matched the description, in the rear of the bus terminal. Petti noticed police and walked into the station. Police followed him inside and arrested him. A search led police to recovering a small black folding knife in Petti's shorts pocket.

The victim was not at the scene when police arrived, but Officer Randy Rodriguez-Marte responded to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, after a man walked in with stab wounds, police said in a July 2021 news release.

Rodriguez-Marte learned that the 60-year-old man was stabbed after getting into a fight in the 1500 block of Atlantic Avenue.